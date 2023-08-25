ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been arrested on charges of putting a child’s safety in danger and evading arrest. Rashaud First, 21, from St. Louis, is being held on a $100,000 bond.

On August 24, St. Louis County Detectives saw a dark blue Dodge Challenger on Halls Ferry Road that had no license plates and tinted windows. The officers tried to stop the car, but it drove away quickly, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring the traffic lights.

Police used a traffic control device and popped the car’s tires. The driver threw a semi-automatic gun out of the window near Riverview and Scranton. When the car came to a stop near Scranton and West, the suspect got out and ran away.

Before he was arrested, police say he threw away a bag with white powder in pills of different colors. Police found them and a gun he had discarded. A woman and his one-year-old child were also in the vehicle.