ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a man for allegedly leaving a dead body behind a Dutchtown home earlier this week.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were summoned to the alley behind the 3700 block of Dunnica Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on April 4.

Police found the body of Glenn Williams rolled up in plastic and carpet, and left on a rear parking pad. Williams was 47. The cause of Williams’ death was not disclosed.

Homicide detectives arrested David Thompson in connection with the investigation.

Thompson, 52, was charged with one count of abandonment of a corpse. He remains jailed without bond for the time being.

Police have not said if Thompson and Williams knew one another.