ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces federal charges after authorities caught him with two illegally-modified Glock handguns and suspected drugs.

Courtlend D. Green, 25, was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. His appeal will be heard in federal court on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, on an undisclosed date, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department learned that Green, a known gang member, was selling drugs.

When the police spotted Green, they circled him and placed spike strips around his parked car. Green drove away, slammed into a nearby parked car, and led officers on a brief foot chase before his arrest.

While investigating, police found two Glock handguns that had been illegally modified so that they could shoot automatically. The first featured a drum magazine that held 41 bullets, while the second had an extended magazine that held 20 rounds. The police also discovered what they believed to be drugs.

Green was found guilty of manslaughter by accident by the St. Louis Circuit Court in 2022. As a result, he is not permitted to possess a firearm. He is also facing charges of possession of drugs, firearms, and other felonies unrelated to this case.

Federal and state officials warned about Glock switches and the alarming trend of more conversion devices being used and found in the St. Louis area and across the country.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked together in the investigation.