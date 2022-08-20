ST. LOUIS – A 71-year-old is facing murder charges for the death of a 63-year-old woman.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the killing occurred on the morning of August 17 in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue, located in the Jeff-Vader-Lou neighborhood.

Caldwell said police responded to a call for a well-being check and found the victim, Carolyn Jenkins, dead outside the residence. The manner of her death was not specified.

Homicide detectives eventually arrested David Harvey for Jenkins’ murder.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Harvey with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.