St. Louis man charged in recent Go-Kart robbery

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old man has been charged in a recent Go-Kart robbery.

Three children and their grandmother had their Go-Kart stolen from them at gunpoint Wednesday, Sept. 1, around 3:45 p.m. at a vacant lot near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

Antonio Woods, St. Louis, was charged with first-degree robbery.

A 9-year-old was driving it around the lot when the suspect got out of his car and approached the family wearing a mask and revealed a gun, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 9-year-old got out of the vehicle when the suspect demanded it. The man then fled the scene in the Go-Kart. There were no injuries to the family.

Woods was arrested later that day after a chase with police ended when he crashed in between two homes in north city, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News