St. Louis man charged in recent Go-Kart robbery

ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old man has been charged in a recent Go-Kart robbery.

Three children and their grandmother had their Go-Kart stolen from them at gunpoint Wednesday, Sept. 1, around 3:45 p.m. at a vacant lot near Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue.

Antonio Woods, St. Louis, was charged with first-degree robbery.

A 9-year-old was driving it around the lot when the suspect got out of his car and approached the family wearing a mask and revealed a gun, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 9-year-old got out of the vehicle when the suspect demanded it. The man then fled the scene in the Go-Kart. There were no injuries to the family.

Woods was arrested later that day after a chase with police ended when he crashed in between two homes in north city, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.