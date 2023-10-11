ST. LOUIS – Charges have been filed against Max Jones, 21, of St. Louis, who is a suspect in two separate deadly shootings. He was charged on October 10 for the murder of Earl Jones, Jr., a 57-year-old resident of St. Louis. He is currently being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

On September 28, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the St. Louis County Police responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Winkler Drive and Kappel Drive in north St. Louis. At the scene, they discovered the body of Earl Jones, Jr.

The suspect and victim are not related to one another.

During the September 28 shooting, a witness reported seeing an individual carrying a bag and walking away from the crime scene. Detectives reviewed video footage from the area, which revealed that the same person the witness saw had been in a nearby store just minutes before the shooting took place. The individual in both instances had a “unique” bag.

On September 29, the Ferguson Police Department arrested Max Jones for a separate murder investigation and attempted concealment of a firearm.

Max Jones was interviewed by police, and he identified himself on the surveillance footage, which showed him carrying a “unique” bag.

The St. Louis County Crime Laboratory confirmed that the gun used in both murders was the same.