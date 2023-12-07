ST. LOUIS – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a death in the O’Fallon neighborhood of St. Louis. Jeffery Santee, 40, was taken into custody on December 5 and is now facing a murder charge. Santee is being held in custody without bail.

The police responded to a call for assault at a hospital on December 3. The victim, Jeraun Spiva, 41, was found in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with head trauma. Spiva’s mother received a phone call from her son, and he said that he had been assaulted.

Spiva’s parents found him with a head injury at his home in the 4200 block of Fair Avenue. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he had emergency surgery. Spiva was not expected to survive; his mother contacted the police department. Spiva died due to his injuries on December 5 at 11:35 a.m.

If anyone knows any information related to this case, contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).