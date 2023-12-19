FLORISSANT, Mo. – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during a physical altercation.

The shooting took place on Dec. 17, according to the Florissant Police Department.

Police claim Quan Rhodes, 31, got into an argument with his girlfriend, which turned physical. Rhodes went to his girlfriend’s car and retrieved a pistol. The two struggled over the gun. The woman let go of the gun and a shot was fired.

A bullet grazed the woman’s leg above her knee. She retreated to the backyard and called the police. When officers arrived, she gave them the gun used in the shooting. Police took Rhodes into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Rhodes with second-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Rhodes remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted, the assault and possession charges each carry a sentence between one day and up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A charge of armed criminal action carries a possible sentence of three years to life in prison, which would be served consecutive to any other sentence provided for the crime committed.