ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man who killed his ex-girlfriend and then shot her mother has been found guilty of murder and assault.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court convicted has convicted 23-year-old Dairius Kinnie in the death of 19-year-old Tianna Baker.

Investigators say Kinnie shot and killed Baker on March 24, 2021. He also shot and injured her mother, then ran away from police as they chased him.

The state called witnesses to the trial, one being a daughter who saw the shootings but wasn’t injured, as well as several detectives, police officers, crime lab technicians, and the medical examiner.

The jury heard a ShotSpotter recording that showed Kinnie paused after beginning to shoot and then started shooting again, clear evidence of deliberation. He shot Tianna Baker more than a dozen times.

ShotSpotter is a device that hears gunshots and uses acoustic sensors to find illegal gunfire and immediately notify law enforcement and security staff.

“The courage and composure this mother and her daughter, who saw their loved one brutally murdered, showed on the witness stand left our trial team in awe of their strength and resilience. It’s bringing justice for everyday heroes like them that makes our work so rewarding,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.