WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man died Tuesday evening after a rural Missouri crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Virgil Fuller, 25, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Washington County on Briggs Road, just east of Missouri Route 185.

Investigators say Fuller did not properly negotiate a turn in the area, then his vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Additional information on the crash is unavailable at this time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.