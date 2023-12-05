TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man died after his 2016 Ford F-150 crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two other vehicles Monday. The Texas County Coroner declared James Russo, 51, deceased around 5 p.m. Troopers say that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that Russo was driving on US 63 near Gardner Road north of Cabool at around 4:50 p.m. on December 4, 2023. His vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and smashed into a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas.

That vehicle had a man, a woman, and two children from Alabama in it. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Russo’s vehicle then hit a semi truck. and was ejected from his vehicle. The 2013 Kenworth semi drove off the road and overturned. An ambulance took the 51-year-old semi truck driver from Indiana to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri.