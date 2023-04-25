WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man died Sunday morning after a collision involving a train in Warren County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that John Oates, 80, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a rail line on Archer Road, just south of I-70 Outer Road.

Investigators say Oates was traveling north on Archer Road and approaching the rail line. MSHP says he failed to stop and drove into the path of the train. The train struck the right side of Oates’ car, which overturned.

Oates was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. MSHP Troop C, which covers most counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.