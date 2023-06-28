REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a St. Louis man drowned Tuesday afternoon at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Emigdio Cuevas, 24, drowned while swimming in the Black River. Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators say Cuevas began to struggle at one point in the river and was unable to resurface. A coroner later pronounced him deceased.

MSHP Troop G, which covers parts of south-central Missouri, has investigated five drownings this year.