PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – A St. Louis man drowned in a California hotel pool over the weekend.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Seager. He was 59.

Investigators say Seager was a guest at the Sonder V Palm Springs hotel in Southern California. The Palm Springs Police Department tells FOX 2 that it is being investigated as an “unattended death” and foul play is not suspected.

Seager was discovered around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at the hotel pool, according to police reports. Authorities have not disclosed any other details in the investigation.