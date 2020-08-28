St. Louis man faces charges stemming from fight resulting in death

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 51-year-old was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter for his role in a fight outside a Bridgeton business that resulted in a man’s death.

According to Major Mark A. Mossotti, assistant chief of the Bridgeton Police Department, the incident took place Monday, August 24 at 9:20 p.m. outside the Silver Fox Saloon.

Officers were called to a fight in the parking lot involving two men. By the time police arrived, one of the men had fled, leaving the other man behind with a serious head injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

On August 26, 69-year-old Tommie Munoz died as a result of those injuries.

Bridgeton police eventually located and took Rickie Stilson into custody for his role in the fight.

Stilson remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.