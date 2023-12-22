BELLEVILLE, Ill. – On December 22, Cornell Irving from St. Louis, Missouri, faced charges in connection with the murder of Trenadi Batemen, whose death occurred on November 10, 2023, in the 4000 block of State Street in East St. Louis.

Bateman, who sustained critical injuries, was initially rushed to the hospital but died of those injuries. Irving was arrested at his home in St. Louis with the assistance of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Currently, Irving remains in police custody pending trial.

In the event of a murder conviction, Irving could potentially be sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.