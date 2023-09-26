ST. LOUIS — A man was found beaten on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of Montana in south St. Louis in June. Now, Robert Bunger, 43, faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Jordan Harris. Bunger is in jail, with no bond allowed in this case.

Police were called to the 3400 block of Montana on June 28 for a report of an assault in progress. They found Harris unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital and declared deceased the next day.

During the investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Homicide Division. They advised that the death should be considered a homicide.