ST. LOUIS — A 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head during an incident that occurred over the course of a violent weekend in St. Louis. He was discovered in south St. Louis on California Ave., near Potomac St. Law enforcement officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, August 26.

Tragically, the man succumbed to his injuries following the ride to the hospital by ambulance. Homicide detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police have taken charge of this investigation.