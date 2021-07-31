St. Louis man fatally shot Saturday, police investigate homicide

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

The exact time and location of the shooting are unknown.

David Brown was shot in the arm and torso. He was dropped off at an area hospital around 2:30 a.m. where he later died, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).