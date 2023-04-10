ST. LOUIS — An audience member from St. Louis on The Jennifer Hudson Show did a backflip after sinking two baskets during the “Make It And Take It” segment. Dance teacher Robert Crenshaw dazzled the crowd with his performance.

The game works like this. You have one chance to make a basket and win a prize. Today’s prize is a Jennifer Hudson Show hoodie.

Crenshaw was chosen as the lucky audience member to play the game. The nervous dance instructor bounced down to meet Hudson. Then came the contest, to score one shot.

The big moment came and Robert did not disappoint. He shoots, scores, flips and then dances back to Hudson.

Hudson then challenges him to make another basket. Crenshaw does it again, flips, and the crowd goes wild. This second basket means that he won a 55″ TV.

You can watch the Jennifer Hudson Show weekdays at 10 a.m. on KPLR 11 TV.