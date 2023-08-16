ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man to more than a century in federal prison for producing sexual abuse material involving three children.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said a jury convicted Anthony Lemicy, 44, in March of four counts of producing child pornography.

Lemicy sexually abused a 7-year-old child that he was babysitting in 2019 and took pictures and videos of the abuse, prosecutors said. He also took videos of two other children in the shower.

When police were notified of Lemicy’s crimes, he fled to Tacoma, Washington. FBI agents tracked Lemicy down and found him hiding in a clothes dryer.

All told, Lemicy was handed a 120-year prison term; ostensibly a life sentence.