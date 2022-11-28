ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl, including a dose that killed a man in 2018.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said 44-year-old Antonio Hubbard pleaded guilty in July 2022 to four felony counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

Hubbard appeared in court Monday and admitted to selling the opioid to the victim, identified only as “J.L.”

J.L.’s mother found her son dead on Nov. 9, 2018, with a needle in his arm after he’d fallen from his wheelchair. An autopsy revealed J.L. died of acute fentanyl, hydrocodone, and ethanol intoxication.

Investigators traced the fentanyl to Hubbard and then went undercover to purchase the drug from him on four occasions between April and May 2019.

Hubbard was arrested on May 15, 2019, at a local mall. He’d been planning to sell fentanyl to another undercover officer, his plea agreement says.

Hubbard had more than 600 capsules containing fentanyl and over $3,700 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. Authorities found another $12,781 in cash at his apartment on Olive Street, as well as a pill press and methadone.