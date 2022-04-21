ST. LOUIS – A 25-year-old St. Louis man will spend the next quarter-century in federal prison for his role in robbing five businesses in early 2019.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Jalon Moore was indicted on several counts of armed robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. Moore pleaded guilty in January.

According to a plea agreement, Moore and two co-defendants robbed the following five south St. Louis businesses:

Mack Bar and Grill located at 4615 Macklind, on Jan. 9, 2019

Jimmy John’s located at 6459 Chippewa Street, on Feb. 9, 2019

Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard, on Feb. 17, 2019

Panda Express located at 4400 Hampton Avenue, on March 18, 2019

Sprint located at 5441 Hampton Avenue, on March 21, 2019