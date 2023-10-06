ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis man, identified as a serial offender, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape of underage children. The sentencing took place on October 5th.

Anthony Davis, 31, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape and sodomy of two children under the age of 10. The crimes occurred between January 1, 2016, and May 31, 2016. Disturbingly, the victims were the children of Davis’ ex-girlfriend.

During the trial, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office presented two victims, aged 7 and 8 at the time of the offenses. The jury reviewed messages in which the girls disclosed the abuse to their mother.

Despite the defense’s claims that the victims were lying to harm Davis, the jury firmly rejected this argument.

Davis had previously been convicted of two counts of domestic assault, 2nd degree, kidnapping, and robbery, 2nd degree. As a result, he was convicted and sentenced as a prior and persistent offender.