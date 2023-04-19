East St. Louis — A St. Louis man is sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a security guard during a bank robbery in August 2021.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, was sentenced after pleading guilty to bank robbery and murder. After 50 years, Quinn will serve five years on parole. He is also ordered to pay $7,280.

Quinn worked with Andrew R. Brinkley, 21, of St. Louis, and entered First Bank in East St. Louis at 350 River Park Drive with masks on at around 4 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021. The note that they handed to the teller demanded cash and said that one of them had a bomb strapped to their chest. After they got the money, they headed for the door.

The victim, Ted Horn, 56, of Libory, Illinois, was working as a security guard at the bank. Quinn shot Horn while leaving the bank with Brinkley in a white Lexus sedan. Horn died at the scene.

The next day, FBI agents arrested Brinkley and Quinn at Brinkley’s home in St. Louis. The men were caught on bank cameras. Evidence at the scene was a 9mm handgun, two marked bills, clothing that matched the robbers, and a white Lexus sedan found at the home.

Brinkley was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Jan. 12, 2023. He was also ordered to pay $7,280 and will be under supervision for three years after his prison sentence.