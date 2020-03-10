St. Louis man gets Valentine’s Day surprise with $1 million Powerball win

ST. LOUIS – A disrupted morning routine a St. Louis man to a million-dollar lottery win.

Stephen Piechocinski said he regularly plays Powerball and typically buys a ticket at his local convenience store on the way to work. But a change in his commute meant Piechocinski couldn’t buy his ticket one fine morning.

Later in the day, Piechocinski realized he hadn’t bought a Powerball ticket yet, so he stopped in at the Wallis Petroleum in Maplewood to get some gas and a $2 ticket for the February 12 drawing.

It wasn’t until two days later—Valentine’s Day—that Piechocinski remembered to check his ticket.

He matched all five white-ball numbers from the drawing—14, 47, 54, 55, and 68—for a $1 million win.

Piechocinski said he plans to put his winnings toward an early retirement.