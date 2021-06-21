St. Louis man given life, plus 224 years, for killing 3, including son

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 32-year-old St. Louis man who killed three people, including his 10-month-old son, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 224 years.

Eric Lawson was convicted in May of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his son, his ex-girlfriend and her mother. The jury recommended life in prison, rather than the death penalty sought by the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

On Monday, Circuit Judge Michael Noble followed a jury’s recommendation and imposed the life sentence. He added 224 years after finding him guilty last week of related crimes. The victims were killed in May 2012.

