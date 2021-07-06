St. Louis man has prosthetic leg returned after it was stolen over the weekend

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been reunited with his prosthetic leg after it had been stolen over the weekend in Dutchtown.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft occurred on the morning of Friday, July 2, near the intersection of Klocke Street and Louisiana Avenue.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, told police he was walking in the area when he was struck from behind and knocked to the ground. The attacker took the victim’s leg, his cellphone, and a small amount of cash.

Investigators have learned the victim and suspect are acquaintances and the incident may have been over stolen money or a failed drug deal.

Caldwell said police are searching for the person who took the victim’s prosthetic appendage.

Police described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 25 and 35, medium complexion, with a thin build and short haircut. He was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and carried a black backpack.

Caldwell said it’s unclear exactly how or when the victim got his leg back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News