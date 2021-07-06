St. Louis man has prosthetic leg returned after it was stolen over the weekend

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been reunited with his prosthetic leg after it had been stolen over the weekend in Dutchtown.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the theft occurred on the morning of Friday, July 2, near the intersection of Klocke Street and Louisiana Avenue.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, told police he was walking in the area when he was struck from behind and knocked to the ground. The attacker took the victim’s leg, his cellphone, and a small amount of cash.

Investigators have learned the victim and suspect are acquaintances and the incident may have been over stolen money or a failed drug deal.

Caldwell said police are searching for the person who took the victim’s prosthetic appendage.

Police described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 25 and 35, medium complexion, with a thin build and short haircut. He was wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and carried a black backpack.

Caldwell said it’s unclear exactly how or when the victim got his leg back.