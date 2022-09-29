PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis man suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a train earlier this week in Pike County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday on Pike County Road 461, just south of US Route 54. A 51-year-old man is hospitalized from injuries in the collision.

Investigators say a driver in a Ford E350 was traveling southbound on Pike County Road 461. When that driver began crossing a passive warning railroad crossing, the train had collided with the other vehicle. That driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Troop C of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which covers several counties around the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.