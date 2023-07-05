JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have identified a man who drowned over the weekend in the Big River at Rockford Beach.
According to a spokesperson for the High Ridge Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to Rockford Beach shortly after 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a possible drowning.
Firefighters were told Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis had been jumping from a nearby bluff and hadn’t been seen in nearly an hour or so. Mohamed was not wearing a life jacket at the time.
Rescuers from High Ridge and the Missouri State Highway Water Patrol searched the river that evening and the following morning, using a boat, drone, and sonar equipment.
Mohamed’s body was recovered by 10:35 a.m. Monday.