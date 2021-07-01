St. Louis man indicted for arson at the Streets of St. Charles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Louis man for trying to use a Molotov cocktail to destroy a building in the Streets of St. Charles development. The charges include arson and one count of possession of a destructive device.

Court documents state that Rashaad Cotton, 23, tried to damage a building in the 1400 block of Beale Street using fire and explosive materials on April 30, 2021.

The arson count carries a maximum punishment of at least five years but not more than 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. For the destructive device count, the maximum punishment is 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.