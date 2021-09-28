St. Louis man injured while riding motorcycle in Pike County

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – A St. Louis man was moderately injured while riding a motorcycle in Pike County.

The incident happened Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. on Route W south of Pike 226 when Thomas Muldrow, 47, was following another motorcycle that travelled off the right side of the road and then returned to the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Muldrow “laid down his motorcycle to avoid collision with the other motorcycle.”

Muldrow was taken by Pike County EMS to St. Charles West Hospital for treatment. MSHP said he was wearing a safety device at the time of the incident.