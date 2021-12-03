St. Louis man killed after a shoot-out with police

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 39-year-old man is dead after a shootout with police in St. Louis today.

Police were called to the 200 block of Union to investigate a call about gunshots being fired in there. They identified an apartment that may have been involved in the incident.

The St. Louis Fire Department helped officers to enter the apartment. Once inside they encountered a man with a gun. When he refused to drop his weapon there was a shootout with officers.

Officers retreated from the scene and asked for backup. The police report’s next statement is that the 39-year-old man died. It is not clear what led to the man’s demise but no officers were injured in the incident.

Two firearms belonging to the man were found in the apartment. The officer-involved shooting is still under investigation. More information is expected to be released as the investigation into the shooting continues.