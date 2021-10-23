St. Louis man killed after falling off scooter, hit by tractor-trailer

PEVELY, Mo. (AP) — A 54-year-old St. Louis man was killed after he was knocked off his scooter and struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 near Pevely, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dante R. Trice of St. Louis was driving his 2014 Lance Cali Classic 50 scooter Friday evening when a man driving a Chevrolet Cruze hit the back of the scooter, causing him to fall off.

A tractor-trailer then hit Trice. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Trice was pronounced dead at the scene.

