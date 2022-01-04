St. Louis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted to committing a string of armed robberies from 2019 as part of a plea agreement.
Jalon Moore pleaded guilty to several counts of armed robbery and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of crimes of violence. He’ll be sentenced on April 6.
According to the agreement, Moore and two co-defendants robbed five south St. Louis businesses in early 2019. Each of the robberies involved a yellow Camaro, which was used as the getaway car.
The two co-defendants previously pleaded guilty and await sentencing.
Moore and his cohorts were linked to robberies (or attempted robberies) of the following businesses on the following dates:
- Mack Bar and Grill located at 4615 Macklind, on Jan. 9, 2019
- Jimmy John’s located at 6459 Chippewa Street, on Feb. 9, 2019
- Subway located at 1151 South Kingshighway Boulevard, on Feb. 17, 2019
- Panda Express located at 4400 Hampton Avenue, on March 18, 2019
- Sprint located at 5441 Hampton Avenue, on March 21, 2019