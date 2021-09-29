St. Louis man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man faces up to two decades in federal prison and a million-dollar fine after pleading guilty Tuesday to drug trafficking.

Deaunta Miller will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2022.

According to the plea agreement, Miller admitted to possessing fentanyl on or about Dec. 2, 2020.

DEA agents began investigating Miller’s activities in June 2020. They made controlled purchases of narcotics from Miller and later obtained federal search warrants, which allowed them to search two homes in the St. Louis area.

Investigators executed those warrants on Dec. 2 and found large amounts of fentanyl, as well as cocaine and heroin. Authorities also seized $60,000 in cash and a hydraulic press used for drug distribution purposes.