ST. ANN, Mo. — A man is accused of pulling a gun on a sandwich shop clerk because they got his order wrong. James Demetrius Jackson IV, 29, has been charged with threatening a minor and his bond is set at $50,000, cash-only.

According to St. Ann police, Jackson came into a Penn Station sandwich shop on October 19, 2023. He was angry about his order being wrong and threatened to shoot a 16-year-old employee working behind the counter.

The victim told police that Jackson pointed the gun at him, threatened to shoot him, and said he would be back when the victim got off work. The store manager checked the store’s order history and found that, after the food had been ordered in-store by Jackson, he called into the store complaining about the order being wrong.

The caller’s phone number led police to Jackson’s address. Officers went to that location and placed Jackson under arrest. He asked a woman at the house to retrieve a 9mm pistol from his bedroom; she turned over the gun, which was loaded, to police.

Jackson admitted that he had pulled out his gun in the sandwich shop, claiming that the employees were “laughing and talking crazy to me,” which made him fear for his life and worry that he would not be able to get out of the store safely.

Surveillance video shows Jackson remaining inside the store for several seconds after pulling the gun and yelling at the victim, and several other employees running out of the store after they saw Jackson with the gun.