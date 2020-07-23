St. Louis man reels in record-breaking sunfish near Eureka

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – This fish may not look all that big but the Missouri Department of Conservation says that the four-ounce longear sunfish broke a state record. Robert Audrain III was fishing at his father-in-law’s pond on July 3rd near Eureka with his son when he noticed a fish he caught was a bit bigger than the others.

“It’s funny because most of my friends thought it was a joke,” Audrain tells the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Because of the fish’s size, they really didn’t think that it was a record.”

The sunfish was weighed on a certified scale at MDC’s St. Louis Regional Office. It’s the 8th state-record fish recorded for 2020.

The previous record was a 3-ounce fish caught in 1993 in Lick Log Creek.