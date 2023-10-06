KINGDOM CITY, Mo. — Police caught a car thief also wanted for domestic assault charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 Thursday afternoon. A St. Louis man, Christopher Omar Draper, 33, is now being held in the Callaway County Jail.

A Fulton woman called police at around 4 p.m. on October 5 to let them know that her Dodge Durango had been stolen. Officers spotted her SUV on State Road F and started to chase the vehicle.

Other officers joined the pursuit as it continued eastbound onto US Highway 54 near Kingdom City. The SUV went onto eastbound I-70 driving at speeds over 100 mph.

Missouri troopers placed spike strips near the 152 mile marker and waited fr the SUV to pass over them. Draper continued driving for another two miles before driving through a field. He eventually got out of the SUV, ran into a corn field, and then jumped into a lake.

Police placed Draper under arrest. That is when they found out he had a felony warrant for his arrest for a domestic assault with no bond. He is facing several more felony charges related to the police pursuit.