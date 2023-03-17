ST. LOUIS – A circuit judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 13 years in prison Thursday over the shooting death of his brother in 2021.

Honor Johnson Jr., 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge and an additional three years on an armed criminal action charge.

Johnson pleaded guilty to both charges, admitting to killing his 33-year-old brother James

Johnson on Jan. 19, 2021, in the 1300 block of Union Boulevard.

Johnson was originally charged with first-degree murder, though it was downgraded to second-degree murder, and he accepted a plea deal of lesser charges after permission from direct family.

The St. Louis Circuit Court’s Office says Johnson cried in court Thursday and apologized to his brother’s young daughter. The judge told Johnson’s family that they need to visit and support Johnson while he’s in prison so that “he knows that there is love on the other side of those prison bars.”