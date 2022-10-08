ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to 19 years in prison over a pair of armed carjackings nearly two years ago.

Andre Whitfield, 32, was sentenced over two carjackings involving a gun in April and May 2020.

Investigators say Whitfield stole a woman’s 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on April 21, 2020. Another woman he was with, Cherri Barton, asked the victim for a ride. Later on, Whitfield came up to the victim with a gun and said “Give me everything you got and get out of the car,” according to a plea agreement.

Less than a month later, on May 13, 2020, Barton asked a woman in her 70s for directions just before Whitfield pulled out a pistol and stole the woman’s 2010 Toyota Corolla. Per a plea agreement, police later spotted the stolen vehicle and Whitfield crashed it after a high-speed chase.

In addition to these two carjackings, Whitfield was sentenced to 18 months in prison for violating terms of supervised release from a 2011 case. Earlier this year, Whitfield pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking and two counts of brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Barton pleaded guilty to two felony charges in the investigation and is expected to be sentenced next week.