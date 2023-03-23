ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced to five years in prison over a crash that led to the death of a teenage girl in 2018.

Kenderick Moore, 29, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, vehicle tampering and leaving the scene of a crash in a collision on Sept. 20, 2018. One passenger, 15-year-old Devonna Riggins, died in the crash.

Investigators say Riggins was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with the car Moore drove around 3:30 a.m. near West Florissant and Thrush avenues. Riggins died from her injuries the next day.

Moore crashed a stolen car and drove away from the scene after the collision. He reached a plea deal Thursday that led to a five-year prison sentence. Moore will get credit for three years of jail time he has already served, according to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri’s Office.