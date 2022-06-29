ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis man Wednesday who used stolen identities in a series of crimes last year.

Bryson Whiteside, 24, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated identity theft and other felony charges.

A judge also ordered Whiteside to pay back nearly $8,800 in restitution. Whiteside admitted that he used someone else’s name and birthdate, as well as a counterfeit ID, to communicate with pretrial detainee at a St. Louis County jail.

The detainee asked Whiteside to remove evidence of criminal activity from a storage facility, then Whiteside used a second person’s identity to recover the items. He was eventually released from jail and met Whiteside in Kentucky to give him a stolen car and a counterfeit Illinois vehicle registration card.

In May 2021, investigators found Whiteside in a St. Charles motel with scanners, laptop

computers, stolen financial records and personal information that Whiteside intended to use to

produce and use counterfeit checks and fraudulently obtain credit cards.

Whietside also pleaded guilty to using a counterfeit access device, possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of possession of counterfeit securities.