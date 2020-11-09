St. Louis man sentenced for armed robbery at Creve Coeur jewelry store

According to the US Attorney’s Office, four people broke into Vincent’s Jewelers on Olive Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on March 19, 2018.

ST. LOUIS – A 44-year-old St. Louis man will spend the next nine years in federal prison for the 2018 robbery of Vincent’s Jewelers in Creve Coeur.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, four people broke into Vincent’s Jewelers on Olive Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on March 19, 2018. The suspects ordered the store employees to the back of the business at gunpoint. One of the robbers shot the glass display case and another used a pipe to help smash the glass. The other suspects stole numerous jewelry pieces.

During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects shot himself and left a blood trail when they fled the store.

St. Louis County investigators found the blood and ran a sample in its crime lab database, which turned up a match with Michael A. Gladney.

Police later took Gladney into custody without incident. He was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possessing and discharging a firearm while committing a violent crime.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Gladney to 112 months in prison.