ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who sold a dose of fentanyl to a Florissant man who later overdosed and died was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Markquis Bryant pleaded guilty in March to knowingly and intentionally distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

On March 7, 2020, members of the Florissant Police Department responded to a home to investigate an overdose. The victim’s father found his son dead early that morning.

Investigators determined the overdose victim had purchased fentanyl from Bryant the night prior.

St. Louis man sentenced for distributing fatal fentanyl dose

On March 26, 2020, DEA investigators, joined by St. Louis and Florissant police, went to Bryant’s home in the Mark Twain neighborhood of St. Louis City with a search warrant.

They recovered five firearms, including a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Sig Sauer .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Rohm GMBH .22 magnum caliber revolver, a Mossberg International, .22 LR caliber firearm, and an Intratec AB-10 Model .9 mm caliber firearm, as well as an extended magazine. Authorities also seized large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, and assorted paraphernalia consistent with selling drugs.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Markquis Bryant to 17 years in federal prison.