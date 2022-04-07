ATLANTA, Ga. – A convicted deviant who groped a nurse on a flight from St. Louis to Atlanta in 2021 has been sentenced.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia said Scott Russell Granden of St. Louis pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2021, to one count of abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft.

The ordeal occurred on March 25, 2021. Prosecutors said Granden sat in a middle seat next to an emergency room nurse. Shortly after takeoff, the nurse opted to sleep on the flight. She woke up to find Granden’s hand on her thigh. After moving his hand, the nurse went back to sleep.

She awoke quickly because Granden had not only put his hand on her thigh again, but he had moved his hand toward her groin. He also tried to kiss her. The nurse warned Granden to stop touching her. Later in the flight, Granden slapped the nurse on her backside when she stood up to let him walk past in order to use the bathroom on the plane.

The nurse contacted a flight attendant, who then moved Granden to a different seat on the flight. The attendant also notified the airline, who contacted the Atlanta Police Department. Officers arrested Granden shortly after the plane arrived in Atlanta.

Police spoke with the nurse and other passengers on the flight. Granden responded by calling the officers racist and homophobic slurs. Granden was then taken into custody.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Granden, 36, to 21 months in federal prison followed by a year of parole. Granden must also register as a sex offender.