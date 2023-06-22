ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a St. Louis man on Wednesday who pled guilty to killing two people at his son’s funeral gathering.

Cochee Hurn, 48, was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with the deaths of Kenneth O’Kelley, 45, and Christopher Jackson, 30.

Investigators say O’Kelley and Jackson were killed on Nov. 19, 2019, in the 2800 block of Stoddard Street in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Charging documents say Hurn hit Kelley with a semi-automatic handgun in an alley in the evening. When another man intervened, gunfire erupted. Kelley and Jackson both died in the incident.

As part of a plea deal, Hurn had murder charges amended to voluntary manslughter and one gun charge was dismissed. Hurn will serve 17 years over two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri says Hurn was previously sentenced to a 12-year term for a second-degree murder conviction stemming from a 2004 homicide in St. Louis.