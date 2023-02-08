ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man, already serving life in prison for one murder, was sentenced Wednesday to additional life sentences for the murders of a woman and her 8-year-old daughter.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Prinshun McClain shot and killed Terri Bankhead and her daughter, Da’Nilya Edwards, on the afternoon of Aug. 11, 2021. Bankhead and Edwards were found dead in an apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street. At the time, police detectives said the victims were tied up and shot.

McClain was arrested on Aug. 12, 2021, in Granite City, Illinois, not only for those killings but also for the murder of an actress outside her home in south St. Louis on the evening of Aug. 10. Victoria Manisco was found shot to death on her front porch in the 1100 block of Dover Place.

At the time, prosecutors charged McClain with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary, and four counts of armed criminal action.

In November 2022, a jury convicted McClain for Manisco’s murder but was deadlocked on the murders of Bankhead and Edwards. Judge Rex Burlison declared a mistrial on those charges as a result of the deadlock.

McClain was sentenced this past January to life in prison plus 15 years for the Manisco killing. He was finally convicted in a separate trial for the Bankhead and Edwards murders.

Judge Burlison sentenced McClain to two consecutive life sentences and two consecutive 15-year sentences. Burlison ruled those terms will run consecutively to McClain’s sentence for Manisco’s murder.