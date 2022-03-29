ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who turned on his own gang associates by providing information to a cocaine trafficking ring, which led to several shootings and murders, was sentenced Monday to 45 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Missouri, Charles “Man Man” Thompson pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Thompson, who was incarcerated in a Missouri state prison between 2012 and 2016, provided information to members of what prosecutors called “a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization.” At the time, Thompson was a member of the Blumeyer gang, a rival to this drug trafficking ring.

The information Thompson provided to the ring was about members and associates of his own gang, prosecutors said. With this information, the cocaine ring tracked down and either shot or killed several members of the Blumeyer gang.

During trial, prosecutors had alleged Thompson turned on his fellow gang members to further his own ambition. He’d hoped to become a significant drug trafficker in St. Louis after getting out of prison and expected the drug trafficking ring to supply him with cocaine and be the point-man in the area.

Thompson’s information was responsible for the following acts of violence: the shootings of Terrell Beasley on July 1, 2013 and Aug. 8, 2013; the shooting of Anthony Anderson on Dec. 23, 2013; the murders of Robert Parker and Clara Walker on Dec. 29, 2013; the murder of Michail Gridiron on Jan. 21, 2014; and the murder of Dion Stovall on March 5, 2014.

After Thompson was released from state prison, the cocaine ring supplied him with drugs to distribute in the St. Louis area.

Meanwhile, a federal grand jury indicted Anthony Jordan in Aug. 2015 for the murders Parker, Walker, and Gridiron. Jordan is also accused of killing six other people and being involved in the deaths of two others.