St. Louis man sentenced for selling fentanyl that killed man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for selling the fentanyl that killed a man in Florissant in 2018.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ricky D. Hollins pleaded guilty in federal court to one drug distribution charge and was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Hollins sold fentanyl to a group of people on April 10, 2018. One person from the group was found dead the next day.

When authorities raided Hollins’ house, they found two guns and a small amount of fentanyl.